Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Motor vehicle collisions are a major cause of death and injury among pregnant women and their fetuses. Seat belt use compliance during pregnancy varies in different populations. We aimed to study seat belt use among pregnant women and factors affecting seat belt use during pregnancy in Al Ain City, the United Arab Emirates.



METHODS: This cross-sectional analysis used the baseline data collected from pregnant women participating in the Mutaba'ah Study from May 2017 to November 2022. Data were collected using self-administered questionnaires. Variables included sociodemographic, gestation periods and seat belt-related information. All pregnant women who responded to the questions related to seat belt use were included (N=2354).



RESULTS: Seat belt use before and during pregnancy was estimated at 69.7% (95% CI 67.9% to 71.6%) and 65.5% (95% CI 63.6% to 67.4%), respectively. The reasons for not using seat belts during pregnancy included being uncomfortable to wear, habitual non-use and considering them unsafe for pregnancy. Age, higher levels of education of the pregnant woman or her spouse, being employed, having a sufficient household income, lower gestational age, and using a seat belt before pregnancy were positively associated with using a seat belt during pregnancy in the bivariate analyses. Pregnant women in their third trimester had independently significant lower odds of using a seat belt compared with those in the first trimester (OR 0.42, 95% CI 0.24 to 0.76).



CONCLUSIONS: The findings indicate decreased compliance with seat belt use during pregnancy and as gestation progressed. The decrease was related to several reasons, including feeling uncomfortable wearing seat belts, habitual non-use and unsafe for pregnancy, necessitating appropriate measures to increase awareness. Raising public awareness about the advantages of wearing seat belts during pregnancy and the involvement of healthcare professionals in educating pregnant women are warranted.

