Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Sleep has been identified as an important factor in relation to physical activity-related injury (PARI) in adolescents. The study aimed to explore associations between sleep duration, sleep problems and PARI among Slovak adolescents in three different settings: sports clubs, leisure time and schools.



METHODS: We analysed data from the cross-sectional Health Behaviour in School-aged Children study conducted in 2022 on a representative sample of 10 163 Slovak adolescents aged from 10.5 to 18.3 (mean age 13.4 (SD=1.5); 50.9% boys). Data were collected through self-administered online questionnaires completed by respondents in schools during the classes. Multiple logistic regression models were used to assess associations between sleep duration during schooldays and weekends, sleep problems and PARI in sports clubs, leisure time and schools.



RESULTS: Adolescents with normal sleep duration during schooldays and those who reported no problems with falling asleep, waking up at night and day sleepiness had a higher chance of not being injured during PA in sports clubs, leisure time and schools compared with adolescents with short sleep duration and sleep problems. Sufficient sleep duration during the weekend increased the probability of not having PARI in leisure time and schools, with the strongest association between long sleep duration and PARI in leisure time.



CONCLUSION: Good sleep quality and sufficient sleep duration were found to play a protective role in relation to PARI in adolescents. The findings suggest implementing sleep interventions in PARI prevention programmes, which must be considered a key component of adolescent PA promotion.

Language: en