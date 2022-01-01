Abstract

Comments on the article by A. Wiglesworth et al. (see record 2022-61165-001). The authors applaud Wiglesworth et al.'s efforts to push the field of suicidality toward examining protective factors among American Indian and Alaska Native (AIAN) populations at multiple levels, demonstrated in their use of the Ecosystemic Framework proposed by Burnette and Figley (2016). The systematic review makes clear the need for more research in this area, yielding a mere 17 sources for inclusion in the review. In this commentary, the authors highlight and affirm points made by Wiglesworth et al. while also pointing to several areas that deserve focused attention to move this field of research forward. Specifically, they dedicate attention to research design and approaches, key issues and tensions related to measurement, theory development, and gaps in the study populations. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)

