Abstract

This study aimed to estimate the prevalence of illegal kidney sales in Kalai Upazila, Bangladesh, using the Network Scale-Up Method (NSUM), an ego-centric network survey-based technique used to estimate the size of hidden populations. The study estimated the size of the kidney seller population, analysed the profiles of kidney sellers and kidney brokers and investigated the characteristics of villagers who are more likely to be connected to kidney sellers to identify possible biases of the NSUM estimate. The study found that the prevalence of kidney trafficking in Kalai Upazila was between 1.98% and 2.84%, which is consistent with the estimates provided by a local leader and reporters, but with much narrower bounds. The study also found that a large proportion of kidney sellers and brokers were men (over 70% and 90%, respectively) and relatively young (mean age of 33 and 39, respectively). Specific reasons for kidney sales included poverty (83%), loan payment (4%), drug addiction (2%) and gambling (2%). While most reported male sellers were farmers (56%) and female sellers were housewives (78%) in need of money, most reported brokers were characterised as rich, well-known individuals.

Language: en