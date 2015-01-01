Abstract

In forensic science and in modern times, impalement is a rare event. When this occurrence involves the head, it is even more unusual since this region is very small compared to the rest of the body. Although impalements are rare, they represent scenarios that must be treated with great care by forensic pathologists. They may involve a mixture of blunt and penetrating wounds, and the injuries observed at autopsy must be interpreted correctly. For this reason, if possible, the interconnection between the body and the impaling object should be maintained until the autopsy table. In this report, it is presented a case of cranial penetrating trauma that occurred after a suicidal fall from a great height with impact on the railing below, by reporting both the on-site scene inspection and autopsy data. The critical forensic issues that may arise in the practical management of such cases are discussed, starting from the fact that there is still no clear and unambiguous definition of impalement.

Language: en