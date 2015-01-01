Abstract

Sleep inertia, the temporary period of impairment experienced upon waking, is a safety hazard that has been implicated in serious work-related incidents resulting in injuries as well as the loss of life and assets. As such, sleep inertia warrants formal management in industries where personnel are required to undertake their role soon after waking (e.g. emergency services, engineers, and health care). At present, there is a lack of practical, evidence-based guidance on how sleep inertia could be formally managed at an organizational level. We propose a preliminary framework for managing sleep inertia based on the translation of research findings into specific work procedure modifications/control mechanisms. Within the framework, work procedure modifications/control mechanisms to manage sleep inertia are organized into three levels: (1) modifications/controls that eliminate the chance of sleep inertia, (2) modifications/controls that reduce sleep inertia severity, and (3) modifications/controls that manage the risk of errors during sleep inertia. Practical considerations, limitations, and areas of further research are highlighted for each modification/control to help determine how readily each control measure could be implemented by industries at present. A guide for organizations to use this preliminary framework of sleep inertia management is put forward, as well as the next research priorities to strengthen the utility and evidence base of the framework. This paper is part of the Sleep and Circadian Rhythms: Management of Fatigue in Occupational Settings Collection.

