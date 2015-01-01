|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Recognising the connection between country-level social determinants of health, and child unintentional injury mortality can contribute to better resource allocation for child safety. This cross-sectional country-level study aims to investigate such a link where the role of income inequality (Gini Index) is examined alongside education expenditure, current health expenditure and gross national income (GNI) per capita.
Keywords
|
Mortality; Child; Income inequaility; Risk/Determinants