Abstract

AIM: Approaches to understanding child injury tend to focus on short-term proximal influences. Previous analyses have found higher rates of injury among Māori and Pacific children in Aotearoa New Zealand (NZ). This study aimed to investigate how combinations of situations and multiple events act across the life-course to either protect preschool children from, or place them at risk of, repeated injuries requiring medical attention.



METHODS: Longitudinal data were used to identify parent-reported injuries requiring medical attention among 6114 preschool NZ children. The environments experienced by children with multiple and/or severe injury were explored using multivariable analyses.



RESULTS: Eight percent of children (n=505) experienced 1-3 injuries with at least one hospitalisation or ≥4 injuries (high injury group) from birth to 4.5 years of age. After accounting for antenatal, sociodemographic and psychosocial variables, children of Māori mothers (OR=0.7, 95% CI 0.5 to 0.97) and children of Asian mothers (OR=0.5, 95% CI 0.3 to 0.7) were less likely to be in the high injury group than children of European mothers. After adjusting for maternal ethnicity and child variables (gender, temperament, level of activity and behaviour difficulties), cumulative exposure to factors in four domains was associated with injury category: maternal, family, social and service use.



CONCLUSION: This study identified social and economic opportunities to lower rates of injury among preschool children, that might reduce associated direct and indirect costs. Our findings in relation to ethnicity go against the standard public rhetoric and provide support for shifting the apportioning of blame for child injury from individuals to wider environmental exposures for which public health and societal solutions are required.

