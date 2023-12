Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To update prior studies on the impact of Covid-19 on suicide in Mexico.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We used interrupted time-series analysis to model the national trend in monthly suicides before Covid-19 (January 1, 2010, to March 31, 2020), comparing the expected number of suicides with the observed number for the remainder of the period (April 1, 2020, to December 31, 2021).



RESULTS: We observed a 5% increase in suicides, driven by suicides among the younger females ages <44 years and among older males ages 45+.



CONCLUSION: Since in Mexico the impact of Covid-19 on suicide depended on sex and age, tailored public health strategies may be needed to confront the problem.

