Journal Article

Citation

Bertani R, Koester SW, Perret C, Pilon B, Batista S, Brocco B, Barbosa M, Maria PS, Von Zuben D, Costa Ferreira-Pinto PH, Monteiro R. World Neurosurg. 2023; 179: 242-243.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.wneu.2023.07.117

PMID

38078387

Abstract

Lack of International Guidelines

The lack of international guidelines is precisely the reason why studies like ours are a necessity. With time, effort, and interest in future multicentric studies, developing guidelines should be a possibility, starting with small studies in part of a natural progression.

Differentiating War-Related and Civilian Penetrating Brain Injuries

Unfortunately, in our demographic area, civilian and military wounds coexist, due to the ability of criminals acquiring high-velocity firearms and a myriad of irregular bullets.1, 2, 3 Therefore both types of injuries coexist, and they were not entirely differentiated in our study.

Role of Decompressive Hemicraniectomy

Our study aims to endorse DHC to be considered a possible approach for multilobar injuries in young patients with a Glasgow Coma Scale >5. We did acknowledge that patients were heavily selected due to belonging to very a specific population, making it less feasible to establish comparison, and that further prospective studies are needed...


Language: en
