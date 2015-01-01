Abstract

The potential for recreational abuse of the analgesic and antiepileptic drug pregabalin is now well established in the literature. The potential minimum lethal dose in post mortem cases is however less defined. All post mortem examinations in Northern Ireland where the cause of death was found to be due to pregabalin were examined for demographic and toxicological analysis. Deaths are generally seen in young men, especially 30-39-year-olds, many of whom have a history of substance misuse and are often prescribed pregabalin. Until recently, prescription rates have been on the rise regionally. The overall median post mortem peripheral blood concentration of pregabalin found in this study is 10.6 mg/L, however this rises when concurrent drugs and alcohol are considered and in cases where pregabalin is considered responsible for death alone (i.e. outside of multidrug toxicity). Pregabalin peripheral blood concentrations returned in this study suggest previously offered minimum lethal dosages may need to be revised downward.

