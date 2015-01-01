|
Kantor MA, Bleetman A, Tenbrink J, Garg H. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2023; 101: e102637.
38147813
INTRODUCTION: Knives are commonly-used weapons in criminal activities and interpersonal assaults worldwide. Injury reports have identified the upper body as the most frequent location of knife injuries, and that stabbing attacks are more fatal than slashing attacks. The first two aims of the study explore whether the type of attack and attack location could be predicted from age and sex group. The following aims compared attack times between sex and age groups and evaluated the influence of subject characteristics on attack duration. The exploratory aim surveyed subjects on attack location during the scenario if the target was not wearing body armor.
21-Foot principle; Edged weapon; Forensic human performance; Knife attacks; Knife motions; Tactical decision-making