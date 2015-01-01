Abstract

Adolescents and young adults (AYA) frequently use emergency departments (EDs) for care; utilization is even higher for transgender and nonbinary patients.1 Failure to accurately document demographics may result in delivery of non–patient-centered care and render certain minoritized populations invisible, making it more challenging to uncover and address health inequities.2 We compared concordance between self-reported confidential survey and electronic health record (EHR)-recorded demographic data in AYA who completed a tablet-based sexual health survey (SHS) in the ED.



Medically stable, neurologically intact, English-speaking 15- to 21-year-old patients presenting to 6 pediatric EDs in the Pediatric Emergency Care Applied Research Network between March 2021 and May 2022 were offered a tablet-based SHS.3 Adolescents being assessed for sexual assault were excluded. In addition to questions related to sexual health, adolescents were asked about their current gender identity (female, male, trans-feminine, trans-masculine, queer/gender-nonconforming, other), sex assigned at birth, and patient-identified race/ethnicity. Sex,...

Language: en