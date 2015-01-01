|
Citation
|
Cruz AT, Palmer CA, Augustine EM, Casper TC, Dowshen N, Elsholz CL, Mollen CJ, Pickett ML, Schmidt SK, Stukus KS, Goyal MK, Reed JL. Pediatrics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Academy of Pediatrics)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38178777
|
Abstract
|
Adolescents and young adults (AYA) frequently use emergency departments (EDs) for care; utilization is even higher for transgender and nonbinary patients.1 Failure to accurately document demographics may result in delivery of non–patient-centered care and render certain minoritized populations invisible, making it more challenging to uncover and address health inequities.2 We compared concordance between self-reported confidential survey and electronic health record (EHR)-recorded demographic data in AYA who completed a tablet-based sexual health survey (SHS) in the ED.
Language: en