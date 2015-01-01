SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Fanny SA, Tam RP, Rule A, Barnes A, Haq H. Pediatrics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Academy of Pediatrics)

DOI

10.1542/peds.2023-062612

PMID

38173415

Abstract

An increasing number of US graduate medical learners and pediatricians seek training, clinical practice, and scholarly involvement in global health (GH),1 often motivated by their desires to mitigate pediatric health inequities around the world. GH is described as a discipline that applies the resources, knowledge, and experience of diverse societies to address the world's health equity challenges.2 One such challenge in the global pediatric community is mortality caused by vaccine-preventable illnesses. Most pediatric deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), in which vaccine-preventable deaths remain a substantial contributor to inequities.3 Many LMICs are formerly colonized societies that were once forcibly socially, economically, and politically controlled, mainly by European powers, and are often described as less developed and less capable of change.4 Unbeknownst to many, formerly colonized and enslaved people have contributed to advances in medicine and the GH field.5 In her book, Medical Apartheid...


Language: en
