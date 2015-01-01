Abstract

Abusive head trauma (AHT) is a leading cause of abusive deaths in children under age one. AHT can include intracranial hemorrhages, hypoxic ischemic injury, or parenchymal lacerations. Most infants with parenchymal lacerations present with acute neurological symptoms. There has been some published literature on lucid intervals in cases of AHT; however, there has not been a described lucid interval with parenchymal lacerations. Parenchymal lacerations typically present with acute symptomatology such as seizures, alteration in mental status, or increased fussiness/lethargy given the damage to neurons and brain structure. We present a case of a healthy 2-month-old who ultimately was diagnosed with AHT and three parenchymal lacerations and had a 2.5 hour period of normal neurological status prior to acute decompensation.

