Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to analyze a sample (n = 65) of juvenile homicide/attempted homicide cases in terms of psychiatric, demographic, criminal characteristics, IQ scores, and Rorschach test (where available) characteristics and decisions on criminal responsibility.



METHOD: Data were collected through a retrospective chart review of cases between the ages of 12 and 18 at the time of the offense, who were referred to the Observation Department of the Council of Forensic Medicine (Adli Tip Kurumu Baskanligi, Gözlem İhtisas Dairesi) for determination of criminal responsibility between 2014 and 2019 and who were assessed under inpatient status by law.



RESULTS: There were 65 juvenile homicide/attempted homicide offenders (7 female, 58 male). Reduced or no criminal liability was found in seven cases (10.7 %). Recent and past trauma was found in 21.5 % and 16.9 % of our cases respectively. The percentage of alcohol or illicit drug use disorder was 35.4 %. Non-suicidal self-injury was found in 38.5 % of our cases, and 6.4 % of these had a concurrent suicide attempt. Most of our cases (55.4 %) were neither in employment nor in education at the time of the offense.



CONCLUSION: The juvenile homicide/attempted homicide offenders were a heterogeneous group. Rates of serious mental illness were low. School and working functionality were low. Antisocial personality traits, alcohol/substance use disorders, past and recent trauma, emotional regulation problems, and poor school and work functioning appear to be important in the development of this serious offending.

