Zhao ZW, Zhao J, Liu XF, Zhang XL, Huang MJ, Fang ZC. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2024; 42(1): 53-55.
38311951
Unicorn lotus is a plant tuber in the araceae family, which has therapeutic effects such as dispelling cold and dampness, dispelling wind and phlegm, and treating stroke. However, acute poisoning of fresh Unicorn lotus has been rarely reported domestically and internationally. This article reports a case of poisoning caused by chewing unicorn lotus. The patient experienced numbness in the lips, swelling and rupture of the oral cavity, continuous salivation, difficulty swallowing and obvious burning sensation in the throat, accompanied by shortness of breath and mild hypoxemia. After receiving comprehensive treatments such as oxygen therapy, electrocardiographic monitoring, cleaning of necrotic oral mucosa, anti infection, inhibition of oral salivary secretion, and nutritional support, the patient finally recovered and was discharged.
Language: zh
*Araceae; Humans; Mouth and lip numbness; Oral cavity; Poisoning; Typhonium giganteum engler; Ulcer healing