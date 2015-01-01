SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jatchavala C, Ransing R, Sukavejworakit N, Ramalho R, Devraj N. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2024; 102: e102655.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jflm.2024.102655

PMID

38367287

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Child sexual abuse (CSA) is a serious public health issue in India and Thailand. To identify potential barriers for addressing CSA in these countries, it is necessary to explore and compare research, laws, and policies in these two countries. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The Scopus and PubMed databases were searched for published literature on "Child Sexual Abuse" AND "India" OR "Thailand" concerning research focus, prevalence, factors, and policies or interventions on CSA. Main legislations related to CSA were compared using a predefined outline. Additionally, authors compared and analysed current legislation in relation to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

RESULTS: Published literature (n = 64) included original articles (n = 26), reviews (n = 36), editorials or letters to the editor (n = 2). No collaboration on CSA between the two countries was found. Several differences in the main legislation (e.g., punishment, services) of India and Thailand were observed, both between countries and in relation to the UNCRC.

CONCLUSION: Our findings suggest that CSA is mostly under-researched in both countries in terms of services, policy and legislation. There is a need for cross-country, multidisciplinary, and collaborative research on CSA in both India and Thailand.


Language: en

Keywords

Child protection act (CPA); Child sexual abuse; Children; Protection of children from sexual offence (POCSO) act

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print