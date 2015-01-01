|
Citation
Khatun MS, Hossain MA, Kabir MA, Rahman MA. Heliyon 2024; 10(3): e25952.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38371970
PMCID
Abstract
Road accidents, mostly on national highways, pose a significant public health and economic burden in Bangladesh, requiring in-depth analysis for road safety measures. This study comprehensively analyzes accident trends, characteristics, causes, and consequences by identifying the accident black spots on the Kushtia-Jhenaidah National Highway (N704). Accident records from 2017 to 2021 were collected from nearby police stations. Additionally, using a cluster random sampling approach, a questionnaire survey with 100 respondents (50% drivers and 50% general road users) was also conducted to capture diverse perceptions and behaviors. The study utilizes descriptive methods, such as trends analysis and frequency distributions, alongside spatial analysis techniques, including severity index, Kernel Density Estimation, and hotspot analysis.
Language: en
Keywords
Accident black spots; GIS; Hotspots analysis; Kernel density estimation; Road safety; Road traffic accident