Abstract

Alcohol use disorder (AUD) has been associated with attentional deficits and impairments of working memory. Meanwhile, attention and working memory are critical for time perception. However, it remains unclear how time perception alters in AUD patients and how attention and working memory affect their time perception. The current study aims to clarify the time perception characteristics of AUD patients and the cognitive mechanisms underlying their time perception dysfunction. Thirty-one patients (three of them were excluded) with AUD and thirty-one matched controls completed the Time Bisection Task, Attention Network Test and Digital Span Backward Test to assess their abilities in time perception, attention network and working memory, respectively. The results showed that, after controlling for anxiety, depression, and impulsivity, AUD patients had a lower proportion of 'long' responses at intervals of 600, 750, 900, 1050 and 1200 ms. Furthermore, they displayed higher subjective equivalence points and higher Weber ratios compared to controls. Moreover, AUD patients showed impaired alerting and executive control networks as well as reduced working memory resources. Only working memory resources mediated the impact of AUD on time perception. In conclusion, our findings suggested that the duration underestimation in AUD patients is predominantly caused by working memory deficits.

