Abstract

Electric bicycles (e-bicycles) are a popular consumer choice in the clean transportation revolution. Imports of e-bicycles topped 1.1 million in 2022 compared with 437 000 in 2020.1 We examined e-bicycle injuries and hospitalizations in the US from 2017 to 2022.



This cross-sectional study used data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS), which provides estimates of patients with injuries presenting to US emergency departments. We queried NEISS for e-bicycle injuries (codes 5035 and 3215 and keywords electronic, electric, electrical, bike, bicycle, e-bike, e-bicycle, ebike, ebicycle, e bike, e bicycle, power, powered) between 2017 and 2022, excluding injuries from traditional bicycles, mopeds, motor bikes, electric scooters, and minibikes. Injury narratives were reviewed to identify helmet use. Narratives without mention of helmet status were excluded from helmet-related calculations. The NEISS complex sampling design was used to obtain US population projections of emergency department visits and hospitalizations. Stratified, weighted, nested, and year-adjusted estimates were calculated using the R survey package, version 4.3.1 (R Project for Statistical Computing). Estimates were log transformed and modeled using linear regression. We applied survey-weighted logistic regression to assess changes in injury patterns and odds of head injury. Helmet use between sexes was compared using the χ2 test with Rao-Scott second-order correction. A 2-sided P < .05 was considered significant. The study was exempt from institutional review board review according to the Common Rule, as the data used were public and deidentified. ...

