Abstract

On one hand, 'global health' is a straightforward notion of health around the world. On the other, it is a complex concept subject to increasing scrutiny, particularly in light of the evolving discourse on decolonisation.1 Although the definition proposed by Koplan et al (ie, 'an area for study, research, and practice that places a priority on improving health and achieving equity in health for all people worldwide…') is widely referenced, the term 'global health' is subject to a broad range of interpretations.2 This article unpacks the concept's origins and proposes the 'ARC-H' principle as a pragmatic step to rebalance the narrative, not least in pursuit of epistemic justice within global health.3



The colonial origins which led to the development of global health as a terminology are long-established.



While definitions of global health have evolved to assume a more equitable position, the high to low-income operational direction remains.



The ARC-H principle (Access-limited, Resource-limited, Context-limited Healthcare) redefines global health a posteriori according to the practical meaning it has taken on.



By reframing the definition using the ARC-H principle, global health expertise can more organically and equitably be allocated.

Language: en