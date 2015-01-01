|
Jafar AJN, Patel S, Mitchell R, Redmond A. BMJ Glob. Health 2024; 9(2): e014487.
38388160
On one hand, 'global health' is a straightforward notion of health around the world. On the other, it is a complex concept subject to increasing scrutiny, particularly in light of the evolving discourse on decolonisation.1 Although the definition proposed by Koplan et al (ie, 'an area for study, research, and practice that places a priority on improving health and achieving equity in health for all people worldwide…') is widely referenced, the term 'global health' is subject to a broad range of interpretations.2 This article unpacks the concept's origins and proposes the 'ARC-H' principle as a pragmatic step to rebalance the narrative, not least in pursuit of epistemic justice within global health.3
