Abstract

In this mini review, we examine the impacts of hurricanes and other extreme weather events on cancer survivors, focusing on structural and social determinants of health. We briefly explore influences on biological, psychosocial, and behavioral outcomes and discuss risk and resilience factors in cancer survivorship during and after hurricanes. Our goal is to inform future directions for research that can identify areas in which we can most efficiently improve cancer outcomes and inform changes in health systems, clinical practice, and public health policies. This timely mini review provides researchers and clinicians with an overview of challenges and opportunities for improving disaster preparedness and response for cancer survivors.

Language: en