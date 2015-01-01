Abstract

This study aimed to (1) add to the limited evidence base regarding genital injury associated with digital vaginal penetration and (2) identify predisposing or protective factors to the identification of a genital injury. Data collection was performed retrospectively on the paper case files of 120 female adult (>18 years) patients alleging digital vaginal penetration with no penile vaginal penetration that had an acute FME at Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) Manchester. Descriptive statistics were used to investigate differences in the demographics of those reporting digital penetration, with and without injuries. Overall, 18% had genital injuries noted at the time of the FME. Posterior fourchette was the most common location of genital injury and abrasion was the most common injury type. It is worth further noting that all 22 patients where an injury was noted were of white ethnicity, only 12 patients in the sample were not white so caution is needed in interpretating this finding of a non-significant difference. Future research should consider injury and ethnicity more specifically. The findings from this study add to the existing evidence base and should prove useful to expert witnesses when called upon to interpret examination findings of sexual assault complainants as they relate to an allegation of digital penetration.

