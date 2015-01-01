SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Anwar AHMM, Toasin Oakil A, Muhsen A, Arora A. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2023; 12: e101008.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, World Conference on Transport Research Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.cstp.2023.101008

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Modal shift from car to metro has positive impacts on the society including congestion reduction, energy efficiency, and reduction in carbon emission and air pollution. However, people often choose car over public transport for many reasons, for example, comfort, freedom, and reliability among many others. Barriers to shift to public transport can play even stronger role in cities like Riyadh, where the urban infrastructure as well as fuel price and the culture favor car travel. To what extent certain factors may influence modal shift from car to public transport in Riyadh is a critical question. In this study, we investigate the underlying factors that drive people of Riyadh to use the metro instead of car. Using stated preference survey data and mixed logit models, we analyzed modal shift from both car and taxi to metro. The results show that travel times, travel costs, walk times and transfer requirements significantly and negatively affect people's mode choices. Whereas young Saudis are more likely to shift to metro, the findings suggest that a very favorable walking situation is required for metro to be successful.


Language: en

Keywords

Discrete choice; GCC; Modal shift; Riyadh metro; Stated preference

