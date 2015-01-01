|
Citation
|
Silva LB, Campos DS, Araújo MVR, Reis RS. Cien. Saude Colet. 2024; 29(3): e07622023.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38451650
|
Abstract
|
This study scrutinizes structural racism's influence on the training and work of Black professionals in primary health care (PHC) in Rio de Janeiro, particularly focusing on the experiences of Black female physicians. Employing a qualitative approach via a Focus Group, conducted in November 2022, we adopted symbolic interactionism to interpret racism-related experiences. Our findings encompass two primary dimensions: the manifestation of structural and institutional racism within the Unified Health System (SUS), and how racism permeates health work processes and consequences.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Physicians; *Systemic Racism; Brazil; Female; Humans; Primary Health Care; Upper Extremity