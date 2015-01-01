Abstract

BACKGROUND: During the summer of 2021, a deadly, unprecedented multiday Heat Dome engulfed western Canada. As a result of this extreme heat event (EHE), emergency dispatchers received an unparalleled increase in incoming 911 calls for ambulance, police, and fire (as first responders) services to attend to hundreds of heat-vulnerable community members succumbing to the heat. With 103 all-time heat records broken during this EHE and indoor temperatures of nearly 40°C, the first responders attending these calls faced extensive job demands and highly challenging operating conditions. Initial investigations have explored the health system-level impacts; however, little has been done to explore the impact on the first responders themselves. Therefore, this study aimed to improve our understanding of EHEs' impacts on the operational capabilities and health of first responders, specifically police, fire, ambulance, and dispatch services.



METHODS: A systematized review and content analysis of media articles published on the 2021 Heat Dome in Canada was conducted (n = 2909), and four media-based composite narratives were developed highlighting police, fire, ambulance, and dispatch services. The Job Demands-Resources (JD-R) model was applied as a theoretical framework for occupational burnout.



RESULTS: The media-based composite narratives highlighted that first responders faced record-breaking call volumes, increased mental-health-related claims, and exhaustive heat-related physiological stress. Using the JD-R model as a theoretical framework for occupational burnout, we identified three measures of stressful job demand: work overload (e.g., the surge in call volume, firefighters responding to medical emergencies), emotional demands (e.g., severe medical emergencies, sudden deaths, unresponsive patients, distraught family members), and physical demands (e.g., resuscitation in personal protective equipment, heat-related illness).



CONCLUSION: The experiences described underscore the importance of supporting first responders during work in extreme heat conditions. These findings have important implications for addressing rising rates of burnout during and following public health crises, such as EHEs, a problem that is increasingly being recognized as a threat to the Canadian public healthcare system.

