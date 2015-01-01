Abstract

In the original published article, the authors discovered that while processing the data, they have mistakenly treated Rmin as R0, resulting in a deviation in the result, which resulted in having to update the sensitivity section in Fig. 4 and Fig. 6. ///



...In addition to the relative resistance values of a,b,c,d,g in Fig. 5, the relative resistance values of a, b, c, d, e, and l in Fig. 8 and the ordinate in Fig. 9 also need to be updated, and do not affect the main results and conclusions of the paper. ...



However, the authors apologize for any inconvenience or confusion that this error may have caused to the readers and reviewers. The correct version of Figs. 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9 are provided in this correction.



Due to this error, the sensitivity value "128.39 kPa−1 in 0-0.6 kPa and 0.027 kPa−1 in 0.6-210 kPa" appearing in the Abstract, Introduction (fourth paragraph) and the conclusion section should be "11.78 kPa−1 in 0-5.20 kPa and 0.058 kPa−1 in 5.20-210 kPa".



Also, the information "It can be seen from the figure that the sensitivity of the one-layer structure sensor is 0.012 kPa−1 in the range of 0-57 kPa and 0.00069 kPa−1 in the range of 57-300 kPa. In contrast, the three-layer structure sensor has sensitivities as high as 128.39 kPa−1 in the range of 0 to 0.6 kPa and 0.027 kPa−1 in the range of 0.6 to 210 kPa. In the range of 0 to 0.84 kPa and 0.84 to 225 kPa, the sensitivity of the five-layer structure sensor is 131.51 kPa−1 and 0.086 kPa−1, which is an increase of only a small amount compared to the three-layer structure." present in the section "Preparation and characterization of SCHN" under heading "Results and discussion" should be "It can be seen from the figure that the sensitivity of the one-layer structure sensor is 0.18 kPa−1 in the range of 0-13.58 kPa and 0.065 kPa−1 in the range of 13.58-143 kPa. In contrast, the three-layer structure sensor has ensitivities as high as 11.78 kPa−1 in the range of 0-5.20 kPa and 0.058 kPa−1 in the range of 5.20-210 kPa. In the range of 0-4.41 kPa and 4.41-157 kPa, the sensitivity of the five-layer structure sensor is 12.31 kPa−1 and 0.103 kPa−1, which is an increase of only a small amount compared to the three-layer structure".



The original article has been corrected.

