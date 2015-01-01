Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicide is a leading cause of death in children and adolescents worldwide and a major public health concern. While suicidal behaviours place a significant demand on mental health and emergency services, data regarding suicide-related contacts with police and paramedics are an underutilised resource. The aim of the present study was to identify the demographic profile of young individuals (aged 5-17) and had a suicide-related contact with police or paramedics in Queensland (Australia).



METHODS: The present study utilised a population-wide linked dataset, including data from police and paramedics and health administrative data, between 1 February 2013 and 31 January 2018.



RESULTS: The identified cohort of 7929 children had a median age of 15 years and mainly comprised females (63.2%). Over the study period, 64 children died, most by suicide (76.6%). Less than a third of the cohort were responsible for almost two-thirds of the total number of contacts with police or paramedics.



CONCLUSION: Findings provide a comprehensive profile of children and adolescents in suicidal crisis and highlight the substantial number of interactions that occur with police and paramedics. Due to the way the linked dataset was constructed, it must be assumed that the number of young persons in suicidal crisis is higher.



FINDINGS highlight the value of considering pre-hospital alternatives to presenting to emergency departments (EDs) for this cohort, to reduce impost on EDs and improve outcomes. Further examination of re-presentations by young persons is warranted to inform prevention and intervention strategies.

Language: en