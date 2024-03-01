Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the effects of combinations of brief naps (a 90- followed by a 30-min nap vs. a 30- followed by a 90-min nap) on sleep inertia, reducing sleepiness and fatigue, and maintaining performance during night hours.



METHODS: This randomized, comparative, repeated-measure, cross-over study investigated subjective and cognitive performance in 12 healthy females, evaluated in three experimental nap conditions: 1) from 22:30 to 00:00 and 02:30 to 03:00 (Pre90-NAP group), 2) from 23:30 to 00:00 and 02:30 to 04:00 (Pre30-NAP) group, and 3) no naps (NO-NAP group). Participants' body temperature, psychomotor vigilance task (PVT) and Uchida-Kraepelin test (UKT) scores, and subjective feelings of drowsiness and fatigue were evaluated. Sleep state was determined by an actigraphy monitoring device worn by participants.



RESULTS: Regardless of timing, both 90-min naps were associated with sleep inertia, and both 30-min naps with minimal sleep inertia. Reaction times were shorter and fewer errors were committed at 2 h post-nap in the Pre30-NAP and Pre90-NAP groups compared with those at the same time in the NO-NAP group. Adding a 90-min nap to a 30-min nap reduced subjective fatigue and shortened reaction times, and adding a 30-min nap to a 90-min nap was effective in maintaining performance, suggesting a synergistic effect.



CONCLUSIONS: Taking two naps during a night work can mitigate sleepiness and fatigue, and maintain performance. A 90- followed by a 30-min nap reduced fatigue and reaction time, and a 30- followed by a 90-min nap maintained cognitive performance in the early morning.

