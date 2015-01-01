SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

김권철, 김인수. Trans. Kor. Inst. Electr. Eng. 2024; 73(3): 593-600.

Vernacular Title

가상현실을 활용한 전기안전 교육장 구현: 인천국제공항 사례

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Korean Institute of Electrical Engineers)

DOI

10.5370/KIEE.2024.73.3.593

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The number of electrical safety accidents has been decreasing compared to the past, but they are still occurring. Since its opening in 2001, Incheon International Airport has been steadily installing new power facilities and improving existing facilities, and electrical safety accidents have occurred intermittently at these sites. Various electrical facilities have been installed and operated at Incheon Airport such as underground transmission lines connecting to 154㎸ power grid of Korea Electric Power Corporation, 154/22.9㎸ substations, 170㎸ GIS facilities, 25.8kV GIS facilities, 22.9㎸ underground distribution lines to supply power to passenger terminals and auxiliary buildings, switch gears and 22.9㎸/380V transformers.BRAccordingly, since 2021, Incheon International Airport has implemented these devices using Virtual Reality technology to prevent safety accidents caused by unskilled devices through education and pre-work training for new employees. The purpose of this paper is to introduce the VR training center of Incheon Airport to prevent electrical safety accidents and analyze the effects accordingly.


Language: ko

Keywords

Electrical safety; Incheon Airport; Virtual Reality

