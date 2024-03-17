Abstract

In this paper, the impact resistance of a cylindrical structure with a buffer ring and an energy-absorbing ring under double impact loads is studied. Based on ABAQUS 2023 finite element software, a simulation model of a buffer ring structure with three different sibs was established, and the specimens were subjected to double impact loading. The results show that the impact resistance of the structure decreases with the increase in curvature radius. The increase in the thickness of the panel can effectively reduce the deformation difference between the center point of the panel and the maximum displacement point. The buffer ring composed of cell structure with negative Poisson's ratio effect has better shock resistance under explosion load, while the buffer ring with hexagonal cellular structure has excellent kinetic energy shock resistance.

Language: en