SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chung RJ, Lee JB, Hackell JM, Alderman EM. Pediatrics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Academy of Pediatrics)

DOI

10.1542/peds.2024-066326

PMID

38646690

Abstract

Confidentiality is an essential component of high-quality health care for adolescents and young adults and can have an impact on the health care experiences and health outcomes of youth. Federal and state laws, professional guidelines, and ethical standards provide a core framework for guidance in the implementation of confidentiality protections in clinical practice. This policy statement provides recommendations for pediatricians and other pediatric health care professionals, clinics, health systems, payers, and electronic health record developers to optimize confidentiality practices and protections for adolescents and young adults across the spectrum of care.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print