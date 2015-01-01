Abstract

Confidentiality is an essential component of high-quality health care for adolescents and young adults and can have an impact on the health care experiences and health outcomes of youth. Federal and state laws, professional guidelines, and ethical standards provide a core framework for guidance in the implementation of confidentiality protections in clinical practice. This policy statement provides recommendations for pediatricians and other pediatric health care professionals, clinics, health systems, payers, and electronic health record developers to optimize confidentiality practices and protections for adolescents and young adults across the spectrum of care.

Language: en