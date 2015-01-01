Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors are elevated among active-duty service members (ADSM) and veterans compared to the general population. Hence, it is a priority to examine maintenance factors underlying suicidal ideation among ADSM and veterans to develop effective, targeted interventions. In particular, interpersonal risk factors, hopelessness, and overarousal have been robustly connected to suicidal ideation and intent.



METHODS: To identify the suicidal ideation risk factors that are most relevant, we employed network analysis to examine between-subjects (cross-sectional), contemporaneous (within seconds), and temporal (across four hours) group-level networks of suicidal ideation and related risk factors in a sample of ADSM and veterans (participant n = 92, observations n = 10 650). Participants completed ecological momentary assessment (EMA) surveys four times a day for 30 days, where they answered questions related to suicidal ideation, interpersonal risk factors, hopelessness, and overarousal.



RESULTS: The between-subjects and contemporaneous networks identified agitation, not feeling close to others, and ineffectiveness as the most central symptoms. The temporal network revealed that feeling ineffective was most likely to influence other symptoms in the network over time.



CONCLUSION: Our findings suggest that ineffectiveness, low belongingness, and agitation are important drivers of moment-to-moment and longitudinal relations between risk factors for suicidal ideation in ADSM and veterans. Targeting these symptoms may disrupt suicidal ideation.

