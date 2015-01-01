|
Zombré D, Diarra D, Touré L, Bonnet E, Ridde V. BMJ Glob. Health 2024; 7(Suppl 9): e012816.
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
38697656
INTRODUCTION: The Health and Social Development Program of the Mopti Region (PADSS2) project, launched in Mali's Mopti region, targeted Universal Health Coverage (UHC). The project addressed demand-side barriers by offering an additional subsidy to household contributions, complementing existing State support (component 1). Component 2 focused on supply-side improvements, enhancing quality and coverage. Component 3 strengthened central and decentralised capacity for planning, supervision and UHC reflection, integrating gender mainstreaming. The study assessed the impact of the project on maternal and child healthcare use and explored how rising terrorist activities might affect these health outcomes.
Language: en
*Health Services Accessibility; *Interrupted Time Series Analysis; *Terrorism; Adult; Child health; Child, Preschool; Female; Health services research; Humans; Infant; Infant, Newborn; Mali; Maternal health; Maternal-Child Health Services; Pregnancy; Universal Health Insurance