Loh MY, Dollard MF. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1336130.
38694437
INTRODUCTION: Upward mistreatment, despite being under studied, is an influential phenomenon affecting middle managers' well-being and performance. The work environment hypothesis of bullying proposes that an undesirable work context is the main cause of workplace bullying, suggesting the importance of creating an anti-mistreatment climate, that is, psychosocial safety climate (PSC). In this study, we argue that upward bullying and aggression are unsafe behaviors, a "retaliation" by employees resulting from their unsafe work context.
conflict escalation; psychosocial safety climate; retaliation; upward bullying; workplace mistreatment