Abstract

Aim. Estimate the prevalence of suicidal ideation (SI) and its association with social determinants (SD) in the Mexican population during the Covid-19 pandemic. Material and methods. Data from the Remote Psychological Care survey for Mental Health due to the Covid-19 Contingency obtained during 2020. The sample was 79,665. Logistic regression models were carried out obtaining odds ratios (OR) with confidence intervals of 95% (95%CI). Results. The prevalence of IS was 17.1% (women: 18.8% and men: 14.4%). Main associated DS were: being a woman (OR=1.11; 95%CI 1.06,1.13), young women (OR=1.30; 95%CI 1.09,1.54), education (OR=1.89; 95%CI 1.14,3.12), single (OR= 1.31; 95%CI 1.24,1.38), unemployment (OR= 2.33; 95%CI 2.21,2.45), social distancing (OR 1.81; 95%CI 1.68,1.96), living alone (OR 1.18; 95%CI 1.10,1.27) , loss of a family member due to Covid-19 (OR= 1.41; 95%CI 1.30,1.54), having a diagnosis of depression (OR= 5.72; 95%CI 5.41,6.05), being a victim of physical violence (OR=2.71; 95%CI 2.49 ,2.95), excessive alcohol consumption (OR=1.68; 95%CI 1.58,1.79) and drugs (OR= 3.13; 95%CI 2.88,3.41), and suspicion or diagnosis of Covid-19 (OR=1.79; 95%CI 1.67, 1.89). Conclusions. The prevalence of IS during the Covid-19 pandemic was high; The relevance of structural and intermediate DS that influence SI is discussed.



OBJETIVO: Estimar la prevalencia de la ideación suicida (IS) y su asociación con los determinantes sociales (DS) en la pobla-ción mexicana durante la pandemia de Covid-19. Material y métodos. Datos de la encuesta de Atención Psicológica a Distancia para la Salud Mental debido a la Contingencia por Covid-19 obtenidos durante 2020. La muestra fue de 79 665. Se realizaron modelos de regresión logística obteniendo razones de momios (RM) con intervalos de confianza del 95% (IC95%). RESULTADOS: La prevalencia de IS fue de 17.1% (mujeres:18.8% y hombres: 14.4%). Principales DS asociados fueron: ser mujer (RM=1.11; IC95% 1.06,1.13), mujeres jóvenes (RM=1.30; IC95% 1.09,1.54), escolaridad (RM=1.89; IC95% 1.14,3.12), soltera(o) (RM= 1.31; IC95% 1.24,1.38), desempleo (RM= 2.33; IC95% 2.21,2.45), distanciamiento social (RM 1.81; IC95%1.68,1.96), vivir solo (RM 1.18; IC95% 1.10,1.27), pérdida de familiar por Covid-19 (RM= 1.41; IC95%1.30,1.54), tener un diagnóstico de depresión (RM= 5.72; IC95% 5.41,6.05), ser víctima de violencia física (RM=2.71; IC95% 2.49,2.95), consumo excesivo de alcohol (RM=1.68; IC95%1.58,1.79) y drogas (RM= 3.13; IC95% 2.88,3.41), y sospecha o diagnóstico de Covid-19 (RM=1.79; IC95% 1.67,1.89).



CONCLUSIONES: La prevalencia de IS durante la pandemia por Covid-19 fue elevada; se discute la relevancia de los DS estructurales e intermedios que influyen en la IS.

Language: es