In this issue of Pediatrics, Kahn et al1 seek to identify gender diverse youth (GDY) using the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, a biennial survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of in-school youth, and PEDSnet, a health systems database composed of pediatric academic hospitals. They find that GDY between ages 14 and 17 years, particularly Asian, Black/African American, and Hispanic/Latino/a/x/e and GDY are underrepresented in the PEDSnet data, which uses medical record information, including documented gender and diagnostic codes for gender dysphoria for identification, when compared with the self-reported gender identity data from Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which relies on GDY respondents feeling safe enough to share their information. The authors appropriately discuss that both data sets likely underestimate the true GDY population percentages because of differing data collection limitations found in both approaches. We applaud the authorship team for demonstrating these and other important...

