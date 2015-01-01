|
Citation
|
Portillo JE, Sugiarto W, Willardsen K. Health Econ. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38773779
|
Abstract
|
In March of 2017 Utah announced its intent to lower the legal blood alcohol content (BAC) for driving from 0.08 to 0.05 g/dL. However, this change did not take effect until 2019. We employ a difference-in- differences strategy on Utah counties using neighboring states as controls to test whether this policy change significantly affected the number of traffic accidents or the severity of those accidents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
DUI; accidents; alcohol; difference‐in‐differences; driving