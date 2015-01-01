Abstract

In the 1990s, campaigns promoting the use of opioids for pain management led to a dramatic increase in use and contributed to the current opioid crisis.1 In response, opioid prescribing stewardship initiatives have attempted to reduce unnecessary usage.2-6 Notably, clinician decision-making to use opioids in emergency departments (EDs) is associated with factors including race, sex, condition and payor.7 In this brief research report, we use the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey (NHAMCS)8 data to update a prior analysis (2006-2015)9 and examine shifts in opioid use for pediatric pain management in US EDs from 2011 to 2020.



We analyzed NHAMCS data from January 1, 2011, to December 31, 2020, for children ≤18 years. Annual data released by the National Center for Health Statistics were used, with abstracted visit records using a computerized survey instrument, and surveys are weighted using population statistics to estimate national visits....

