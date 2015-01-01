Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hospitals are complex places with a large number of employees, patients, furniture, equipment, etc. Healthcare workers (HCWs), patients, or the general public are vulnerable to injuries and illness due to unseen hazards at the workplace. This study aims to identify the hazards and assess the risks at a hospital to ensure safety for HCWs, patients, and the public and generate awareness about the same. It helps in reducing the financial obligation of the institution due to the treatment of illnesses of staff, absenteeism, and service disruption and slows down manpower turnover. Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA) helps reduce human errors and promote safe behavior.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to identify and study the hazards in a hospital, assess the risks associated with the hazards, and recommend methods to reduce or eliminate the hazards based on the outcomes of the study.



METHODOLOGY: An observational study was conducted at a 1000-bed tertiary-level teaching public sector hospital in eastern India. A checklist was used for direct observation, conducting staff interviews, and document reviews. A risk scoring tool was used, and hazards were ranked as per the risk score.



RESULTS: Thirty-eight hazards were identified in the study and classified under the categories of natural, physical, chemical, biological, ergonomic, psychological, and safety. The fire risk and occurrence of cyclones had the highest risk scores.



CONCLUSIONS: The study identified hazards through direct observations, record reviews, and staff interviews. These findings can guide the prioritization of areas requiring necessary action in risk reduction, ensuring a safe workplace for healthcare workers (HCWs), patients, and the public. They can also help the institution shift from a reactive approach to a proactive method for HCW safety.

