Iwata Y, Ono M, Ishii Y, Ito S, Kikkawa M, Morishita C, Tamada Y, Honyashiki M, Inoue T, Masuya J. Neuropsychiatr. Dis. Treat. 2024; 20: 1131-1138.
(Copyright © 2024, Dove Press)
DOI
PMID
38803820
BACKGROUND: The experience of peer victimization in childhood increases the risk of developing anxiety disorders and depression, risk of suicide, as well as sensitivity to stress, in adulthood. Various personality traits are known to be associated with these effects. However, the influence of trait anxiety on job stress has not yet been reported. In the present study, we tested the hypothesis that the experience of peer victimization in childhood and trait anxiety influence job stress in adulthood.
job stress; mediation effect; path analysis; peer victimization; trait anxiety