Abstract

The 19th century was an exciting time to be an Egyptologist. Egyptian hieroglyphs were first deciphered on the Rosetta Stone in 1822. Forty years later, Edwin Smith was visiting Luxor and purchased what is now thought to be one of the oldest surviving medical treatises, dating to 1600 BC. The document recounts one surgeon's description of 48 cases, including 27 with head trauma. In contrast to other documents of the time, which recommend appealing to supernatural forces as a viable treatment for traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), he recommends a more scientific approach: "Thou shouldst bind fresh meat upon it the first day; thou shouldst apply for him two strips of linen, and treat afterwards with grease, honey, and lint every day until he recovers"...

