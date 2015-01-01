Abstract

INTRODUCTION: A tibial fracture is an uncommon, yet severe injury that occurs in professional athletes within all major sports leagues. These injuries are often debilitating for professional athletes and can require extensive rehabilitation prior to returning to play. The purpose of this study is to investigate the impact of a tibial fracture on athletic performance in all four major United States sports leagues.



METHODS: A publicly available professional sports database, Pro Sports Transactions, was queried for tibial injuries from January 01, 2015, to May 31, 2023. The search included all four major U.S. sports leagues. To quantify and compare athletic ability before and after injury, performance-based statistics were collected from standardized player ratings in periods surrounding the date of injury. The percent change in player performance was measured and stratified. The Pearson correlation test was used to analyze player demographics.



RESULTS: There were a total of 24 professional athletes who suffered 28 confirmed tibial fractures across all leagues. Upon return, there was a 14.7% decrease in overall player performance across all leagues. National Basketball Association, National Football League, and National Hockey League athletes had a decrease of 34.5%, 29.1%, and 14.2%, respectively, following their return to play. Major League Baseball players demonstrated an 8.1% increase in player performance following their recovery from tibial fracture.



CONCLUSION: Players who suffer tibial fractures often undergo immediate surgery and, in unfortunate cases, may require multiple subsequent procedures. Additionally, athletes spend several months recovering prior to their return. Upon return, athletes' performance may be decreased; however, further study is required to strengthen the association between player performance and tibial fracture recovery.

