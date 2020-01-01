Abstract

BACKGROUND: Chlamydia trachomatis (CT) and Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG) infections are the most common bacterial sexually transmitted infections (STIs) worldwide. These STIs are frequently asymptomatic, which often delays diagnosis and treatment with the risk of serious long-term complications. Current French recommendations call for targeted screening of populations considered to be at risk, including victims of sexual assault. However, no recent data on the prevalence of these STIs in this population are available in France. The aim of this study was therefore to determine the prevalence of CT/NG infections among victims of sexual assault attending three Clinical Forensic Units (CFUs).



METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed the forensic records of patients aged over 12 years reporting a sexual assault and referred between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021 to the CFU of Montpellier, Angers or Saint-Denis de La Réunion. Patients who had been screened for CT and NG infections were included.



RESULTS: 341 alleged victims of sexual assault (324 women, 17 men, median age = 23 years) were screened for CT/NG STIs during the inclusion period (Montpellier, n=196; Angers, n=63; Saint-Denis, n=82). The median time between the sexual assault and the examination was 1 day. CT and NG were detected in 28 patients (8.2 %) and 8 patients (2.3 %) respectively, with no men tested positive. Positive results concerned genital samples, except for two CT-positive anorectal samples and one NG-positive oropharyngeal sample. Two patients (0.6 %) were co-infected with CT/NG. The overall prevalence of CT/NG STIs was 10.0 % and was higher in the 18-24 age group, reaching 13.2 % for CT.



CONCLUSIONS: This multicenter study confirms the high prevalence of CT/NG STIs in victims of sexual assault, and the vulnerability of the youngest age groups to these infections. Systematic screening for CT/NG STIs at the time of the forensic examination is the key to early diagnosis and effective treatment to prevent transmission and subsequent complications in these patients.

Language: en