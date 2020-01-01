|
Rossi LH, Gonthier H, Le Gallo A, Baccino E, Jousset N, Peyron PA. Forensic Sci. Int. 2024; 360: e112070.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38810590
BACKGROUND: Chlamydia trachomatis (CT) and Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG) infections are the most common bacterial sexually transmitted infections (STIs) worldwide. These STIs are frequently asymptomatic, which often delays diagnosis and treatment with the risk of serious long-term complications. Current French recommendations call for targeted screening of populations considered to be at risk, including victims of sexual assault. However, no recent data on the prevalence of these STIs in this population are available in France. The aim of this study was therefore to determine the prevalence of CT/NG infections among victims of sexual assault attending three Clinical Forensic Units (CFUs).
Prevalence; Sexual assault; Chlamydia trachomatis; Forensic medicine; Neisseria gonorrhoeae; Sexually transmitted infections