Abstract

BACKGROUND: The purpose of this paper is to describe the implementation and outcomes of a unique traumatic brain injury (TBI) screening initiative serving the community, with a focus on underserved populations. Idaho's definition of underserved populations includes people living in rural/frontier areas, people experiencing homelessness or intimate partner violence, people with co-occurring disorders, and people with cultural and/or linguistically diverse backgrounds. The goals of screenings are to help participants gain awareness about the likelihood of having experienced a TBI, bridge the gap in TBI reporting, and provide needed support to underserved populations in a rural state.



METHODS: Our work represents a cross-sectional study. Beginning in 2014, TBI screenings were conducted by the Institute of Rural Health (IRH) within a public health university with several internal and external partners, as well as grant funding for work. Trained interprofessional health students and/or members of the IRH performed TBI screenings using the Ohio State University TBI Identification Method - Interview Form. Those who screened as likely experiencing a TBI received resources for care and follow-up telephone calls. Data was collected on the number of individuals screened and their results, and reported using descriptive statistics.



RESULTS: From 2014-2022, a total of 1,333 individuals were screened at 23 different community events across Idaho. Over 30% of screened individuals reported a history of head or neck injury, primarily due to falls and being hit by objects. The majority of identified cases of traumatic brain injury were characterized by no loss of consciousness or less than 30 minutes of unconsciousness. Screenings targeting underserved populations showed higher TBI prevalence.



CONCLUSION: Targeting underserved populations proved valuable in identifying TBI cases. The collaborative and interprofessional approach of this screening is unique and highlights the potential to address complex health issues effectively. These findings offer valuable insights for others implementing TBI screening programs in community settings.

