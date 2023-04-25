Abstract

Evangelical Christians constitute one-quarter of the U.S. population and can present challenges to mental health treatment, such as beliefs that psychiatric problems result from personal sin and that secular professionals pose a threat to their faith. Understanding the origins of the tensions between evangelical faith and psychiatric practice as well as the interrelated nature of many evangelical Christians' emotional and spiritual lives can help clinicians understand how to more effectively treat this population. Strategies that build on common ground provide opportunities for establishing trust and navigating differing viewpoints.

Language: en