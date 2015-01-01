|
Citation
|
Molendijk-van Nieuwenhuyzen K, Belt-van Opstal R, Hakvoort L, Dikken J. BMC Geriatr. 2024; 24(1): e476.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38816688
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The surgical management of older patients is complex due to age-related underlying comorbidities and decreased physiological reserves. Comanaged care models, such as the Geriatric Trauma Unit, are proven effective in treating the complex needs of patients with fall-related injuries. While patient-centered care is an important feature of these comanaged care models, there has been minimal research dedicated to investigating the patient experience within Geriatric Trauma Units. Therefore, it remains uncertain whether the Geriatric Trauma Unit's emphasis on a patient-centered approach truly manifests in these interactions. This study explores how patients with fall-related injuries admitted to a Geriatric Trauma Unit perceive and experience patient-centered care during hospitalization.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Aged, 80 and over; Fractures; Patient-Centered Care; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Patient-Centered Care; *Qualitative Research; *Trauma Centers; Comanaged Care Model; Fall-related injury; Geriatric Trauma Unit; Orthogeriatrics; Patient experience; Wounds and Injuries/psychology/therapy