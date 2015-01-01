Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The surgical management of older patients is complex due to age-related underlying comorbidities and decreased physiological reserves. Comanaged care models, such as the Geriatric Trauma Unit, are proven effective in treating the complex needs of patients with fall-related injuries. While patient-centered care is an important feature of these comanaged care models, there has been minimal research dedicated to investigating the patient experience within Geriatric Trauma Units. Therefore, it remains uncertain whether the Geriatric Trauma Unit's emphasis on a patient-centered approach truly manifests in these interactions. This study explores how patients with fall-related injuries admitted to a Geriatric Trauma Unit perceive and experience patient-centered care during hospitalization.



METHODS: This qualitative generic study was conducted in three teaching hospitals that integrated the principles of comanaged care in trauma care for older patients. Between January 2021 and May 2022, 21 patients were interviewed.



RESULTS: The findings highlight the formidable challenges that older patients encounter during their treatment for fall-related injuries, which often signify a loss of independence and personal autonomy. The findings revealed a gap in the consistent and continuous implementation of patient-centered care, with many healthcare professionals still viewing patients mainly through the lens of their injuries, rather than as individuals with distinct healthcare needs. Although focusing on fracture-specific care and physical rehabilitation aligns with some patient preferences, overlooking broader needs undermines the comprehensive approach to care in the Geriatric Trauma Unit.



CONCLUSION: Effective patient-centered care in Geriatric Trauma Units requires full adherence to its core elements: patient engagement, strong patient-provider relationships, and a patient-focused environment. This study shows that deviations from these principles can undermine care, emphasizing the need for a holistic approach that extends beyond treating immediate medical conditions.

