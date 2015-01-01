Abstract

To enhance the real-time monitoring and early-warning capabilities for dust disasters in underground coal mine, this paper presents a novel WGAN-CNN-based prediction approach to predict the dust concentration at underground coal mine working faces. Dust concentration, wind speed, temperature, and methane concentration were collected as the original data due to their nonlinear relationship. The consistency between the generated and original data distributions was verified through PCA dimensionality reduction analysis. The predictive performance of this approach was assessed using five metrics (R(2), EVS, MSE, RMSE, and MAE) and compared with three other algorithms (Random Forest Regressor, MLP Regressor, and LinearSVR). The findings indicate that a majority of the generated data falls within the distribution range of the real dataset, exhibiting reduced levels of volatility and dispersion. The R(2) values of prediction results are all above 98%, and the MSE values are between 0.0007 and 0.0106. The proposed approach exhibits superior predictive accuracy and robust model generalization capabilities compared to alternative algorithms, thereby enhancing the real-time monitoring and early-warning level of dust disasters in underground coal mine. This will facilitate the realization of advanced prevention and control measures for dust disasters, showcasing a wide range of potential applications.

Language: en