Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study reports on gender differences in psychosocial symptoms and suicidal thoughts and behaviors from the first longitudinal, national survey of veterans with a recent nonfatal suicide attempt to inform women-tailored suicide prevention.



METHODS: We recruited all female veterans with a documented nonfatal suicide attempt between October 2018 and September 2019 and a stratified matched sample of males. Surveys were administered at baseline, month 6, and month 12; 968 veterans completed the baseline survey with valid gender data. Surveys assessed psychosocial constructs, suicidal ideation severity, and suicidal behavior. Administrative datasets provided healthcare and suicide attempt data during the one year follow up.



RESULTS: Women retained higher social rejection and institutional betrayal, and lower self-compassion and autonomy than men over follow up. Higher overall self-compassion was associated with lower baseline suicide ideation for both women and men; however, this association was stronger for women (Δ = -0.19; 95 % CI = -0.31, -0.07; d = -0.15). Individuals with higher overall psychological distress had greater odds of a subsequent suicide attempt (AOR = 2.20, 95 % CI = 1.56, 3.11). Social rejection had the strongest association with worsening psychological distress, both within individuals (b = 0.18; 95 % CI = 0.14, 0.23; d = 0.23) and between individuals (b = 0.07; 95 % CI = 0.04, 0.10; d = 0.09). LIMITATIONS: Results may not generalize beyond a VHA-utilizing veteran population.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings from this study inform potential therapeutic targets and topics for future research on tailoring suicide prevention for women veterans. While all veterans may need support reducing distress, women may need additional support in multiple other areas.

